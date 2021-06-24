Take Advantage of Well-renowned Shopify Help Desk

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Shopify help desk app is an effective tool to assist e-shop owners in solving hundreds of queries coming from merchants. Shopify help desk app is an app designed by webkul. It provides you with several unique features that make your online store faster to respond to. First and foremost, the app aims to optimize customer satisfaction by providing fast connections with buyers, wherever they are. Any questions are sent to the conversation box and the administrator can work out the appropriate solution. In addition, for customers to have these requirements listed in order, then admins can't be bothered to answer pop-up questions, applying the rule of "first come first served".