Italian Slab Serif Typeface - 24 fonts + graphics

Italian is long, clean typeface with 24 fonts to enchant your next project. Added and 8 compositions and 15 elements in 4 premade colors. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes.
Italian is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Light
Regular
Medium
Bold
3 styles
Italics
Multilingual support
8 compositions - PNG files
15 elements in 4 color themes - PNG files
NOTE: All graphic files and are in PNG format with transparent backgrounds in 300dpi and average size 2000x2000 px
Feel free to contact me if you have any questions!
Mock ups and backgrounds used are not included!
Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/italian-slab-serif-24-fonts-more🙂
