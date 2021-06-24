Italian Slab Serif Typeface - 24 fonts + graphics

Italian is long, clean typeface with 24 fonts to enchant your next project. Added and 8 compositions and 15 elements in 4 premade colors. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes.

Italian is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol

Light

Regular

Medium

Bold

3 styles

Italics

Multilingual support

8 compositions - PNG files

15 elements in 4 color themes - PNG files

NOTE: All graphic files and are in PNG format with transparent backgrounds in 300dpi and average size 2000x2000 px

Feel free to contact me if you have any questions!

Mock ups and backgrounds used are not included!

