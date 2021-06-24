Olga Shirokova

Community Church Knarvik \ Architectural landing 2

I designed a landing for the challenge from uprock studio and took the 3rd place in it. This is an architectural landing with a story about a Community Church Knarvik.

Check the Behance case: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112094337/Community-Church-Knarvik-Architectural-landing

