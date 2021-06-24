Michael Lurry

Sex & The Coronavirus

Michael Lurry
Michael Lurry
  • Save
Sex & The Coronavirus graphic medicine ipad digital art coloring drawing inking writing cartoon illustration cartoons comics illustration
Download color palette

New York City-based campaign to educate people on safer sex practices during the pandemic. Concieved, written, and illustrated by me!

Michael Lurry
Michael Lurry

More by Michael Lurry

View profile
    • Like