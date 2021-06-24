Jetty

TPM Website Flavours page nutrition visual design web design ux ui
A new bright and dynamic website for TPM, an international flavour company that manufactures and supplies flavours and food ingredients across the food and beverage industry. This redesign is aimed at creating an experience that is easy to navigate, reflects their brand, and provides users with insightful information and benefits of their expansive product range.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
