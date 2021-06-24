Zhang 张小哈

Food Memory — Avocado (PS)

Food Memory — Avocado (PS) eat orange photoshop waffle lemon lemon cake cake dinning breakfast food icons food green yellow zhang illustration 张小哈
This is my illustration named"Food Memory",
hope u like it~
食物构成4，给你一个牛油果味的夏天，希望大家喜欢~

和优设网合作的插画+c4d课程，会讲到这个案例，
7月12日开课，大家感兴趣的话可以看看：
https://pro.uisdc.com/detail/p_60b79635e4b07e4d7fdb547e/6

Behance | Instagram | Zcool | Weibo

