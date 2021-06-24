Food Memory — Avocado (PS)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is my illustration named"Food Memory",
hope u like it~
食物构成4，给你一个牛油果味的夏天，希望大家喜欢~
和优设网合作的插画+c4d课程，会讲到这个案例，
7月12日开课，大家感兴趣的话可以看看：
https://pro.uisdc.com/detail/p_60b79635e4b07e4d7fdb547e/6
Behance | Instagram | Zcool | Weibo