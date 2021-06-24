Roman Androsiuk

Broonz | p.1

Roman Androsiuk
Roman Androsiuk
  • Save
Broonz | p.1 graphic design logomark branding logo design
Download color palette

Hello there. Here, I will showcase a story. A story of how I became an almost self-taught brand identity designer. I am showing you all my logo designs in chronological order, so you can see the progress and grow along with me.

This one is a graphic design course graduation project. Goal was to create a brand and to develop its brand identity. This is a logo design for a coffeeshop chain "Broonz".

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Roman Androsiuk
Roman Androsiuk

More by Roman Androsiuk

View profile
    • Like