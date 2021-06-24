Tanmay | Logo Designer & Icon Designer

Arctic Tern

Tanmay | Logo Designer & Icon Designer
Tanmay | Logo Designer & Icon Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Arctic Tern sea bird animal minimum minimal monoline logo seagull bird tern arctic tern
Download color palette

Monoline Arctic Tern mark. Still WIP.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Tanmay | Logo Designer & Icon Designer
Tanmay | Logo Designer & Icon Designer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tanmay | Logo Designer & Icon Designer

View profile
    • Like