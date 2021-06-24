Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo

Easy Finance

Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo
Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo
  • Save
Easy Finance finance flat ui design app
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is my Finance Application to manage your money.

If you have feedback, please let me know in the comment section below.
Any feedback is really helpful for me to learn UI Design. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo
Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo

More by Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo

View profile
    • Like