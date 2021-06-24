Victor Allegret

Portfolio
Hey 👀

Here a preview of the mobile version of my new personal website 👉 Victor Allegret - Portfolio

You can see it live right here

Hope you like it 🧑‍🚀

Follow me :
🐦Twitter | 💼 Linkedin | 🧑‍🚀 Portfolio

