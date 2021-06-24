Mohammed Rajkotwala

Portfolio Website_2

Portfolio Website_2
This is my second post for a start. Hope You all Enjoy and appreciate it :)
This Design mockup was made 3 months back for a client named Bill Dominic who is a Visual designer pursuing in his career. I will provide some of my development tools here for you to check out on your own. #352b48 #754ef9 - Spot Palette / Dimensions - 1366*4040 .
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
