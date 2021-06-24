Portfolio Website_2

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my second post for a start. Hope You all Enjoy and appreciate it :)
This Design mockup was made 3 months back for a client named Bill Dominic who is a Visual designer pursuing in his career. I will provide some of my development tools here for you to check out on your own. #352b48 #754ef9 - Spot Palette / Dimensions - 1366*4040 .
Contact me - Details in My Profile