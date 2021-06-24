Carina Chen

Clown Princess

Carina Chen
Carina Chen
  • Save
Clown Princess woman human girl circus avatar minecraft nfts nft tsb design voxel illustration game art 3d art gamedesign game asset 3d
Download color palette

I was inspired by one of the characters in my favorite Japanese comic book, One Piece. 👑
-
One of my creations for The Sandbox Game marketplace.
https://www.sandbox.game/en/assets/clown-princess/5c32455d-f2dc-4a2a-9173-55da54a0b670/

Carina Chen
Carina Chen

More by Carina Chen

View profile
    • Like