able® - Website Redesign

Hey Dribbblers!
I'm happy to share with you some of the work I've done a couple of months ago.
Formerly known as Frokost.dk, able® is one of Denmark's leading platforms for facilitating lunch arrangements for offices. With a focus on quality and sustainability, able® connects more than 50 independent kitchens with 600 companies, primarily in Copenhagen and Aarhus.
My job was not only to refresh the look and feel of the website but to rethink the way key information is displayed on the most popular pages, with a stronger focus on findability and usability.