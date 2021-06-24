Alex Lesik

Chained to the Rhythm - Lettering Design

Alex Lesik
Alex Lesik
  • Save
Chained to the Rhythm - Lettering Design apparel cap custom lettering type design hand writing hand drawn type lettering design handlettering typography
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I've published a new Behance project with lettering design for t-shirt and cap.

Visit the project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121853785/Chained-to-the-Rhythm-Lettering-Design

Glad to see you on my Instagram

Design inquiries:
📩 lesikdesigner@gmail.com

Alex Lesik
Alex Lesik

More by Alex Lesik

View profile
    • Like