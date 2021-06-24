kula.creativa

Onibushi Oni character mascot badge design

kula.creativa
kula.creativa
  • Save
Onibushi Oni character mascot badge design japanese japan oni onibushi typography flat illustration design vector branding
Download color palette

Hi, it's fresh from us, the Oni character, any comments will be appreciated guys! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
kula.creativa
kula.creativa

More by kula.creativa

View profile
    • Like