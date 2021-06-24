Anu Akanni

The Likkur App

Anu Akanni
Anu Akanni
  • Save
The Likkur App logo design
Download color palette

A collection of screens from a concept app I designed called Likkur.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Anu Akanni
Anu Akanni

More by Anu Akanni

View profile
    • Like