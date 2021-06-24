Thierry Fousse

U stands for...

U stands for... scar tattoo watch hit teeth fight brass knuckles mob gangster mafia punch fist uppercut thierry fousse illustration
... Uppercut
Part of the 36 days of type challenge.

All feedback welcome.

Hi I'm an illustrator. Open for work / inquiries / collab :)
