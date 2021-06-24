Tuesday Night

Sharing my progress in Blender since I'm unable to show much of my client work due to NDAs. Starting to work more and more with particles to add to my scenes. Rendered in Eevee and post completed in Photoshop. Eventually I plan on switching over to either Cycles or Octane for rendering, but my current computer is unable to handle those 😊.

