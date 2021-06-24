Michal Bíro

Luminus - Light Solutions

Luminus - Light Solutions logotype figma icon digitaldesign logoinspirations identity brandidentity logodesign graphic vectorart dribbblers adobe logodesigner
Much appreciate everyone, that I got to speak with for last couple of months. Very positive and vibrant people. ☀️
Designed this logo for a model brand company that lights your path when sun is shining the other way. It was part an assignment for a webdesign project I did recently.
Full web design will be available on Behance soon 🔜

