Art Institute Blog Design

Feel the power of sophistication as our new web design project is literally made from it. Here's another web page designed for the blog devoted to art in its diverse manifestations. Well-balanced layout mastering negative space, beautiful and prominent visual content and elegant typography let the visitors catch the artistic vibes from the first second. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of video integration in UX design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.

