Barbara Boros

The Solomon Guggenheim Museum, NYC

Barbara Boros
Barbara Boros
  • Save
The Solomon Guggenheim Museum, NYC illustration urbansketching
Download color palette

Urban Sketching style illustration of New York's Guggenheim Museum

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Barbara Boros
Barbara Boros

More by Barbara Boros

View profile
    • Like