Katarina Slepnyova

Swimming Mobile App

Katarina Slepnyova
Katarina Slepnyova
Hire Me
  • Save
Swimming Mobile App swimming mobileapp mobile app webdesign ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi dribbblers 👋

This application is a real assistant to swimmers, thanks to it, they can challenge themselves and their friends! 💪😎

Don't forget to like it if you like. 😉

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Katarina Slepnyova
Katarina Slepnyova
I think. I research. I create. 😎💪
Hire Me

More by Katarina Slepnyova

View profile
    • Like