Method Employee App

This conceptual app would be used by Method employees to manage work, review benefits, learn about our company culture, connect with teammates, and discover career resources.
While not a real product, this was a fun exploration of Method's new brand through a product design lens!
Illustrations from Blush: https://blush.design
---
