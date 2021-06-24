Ben Adelt
Method

Method Employee App

Ben Adelt
Method
Ben Adelt for Method
Hire Us
  • Save
Method Employee App branding app ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

This conceptual app would be used by Method employees to manage work, review benefits, learn about our company culture, connect with teammates, and discover career resources.

While not a real product, this was a fun exploration of Method's new brand through a product design lens!

Illustrations from Blush: https://blush.design

---

👉 Check us out at https://www.method.com/

👉 Join us on:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQjlOy1mNc9IockEk5BS5GQ
https://www.facebook.com/methodinc
https://www.instagram.com/method_inc/
https://twitter.com/method_inc
https://dribbble.com/skookum
https://www.linkedin.com/company/methodinc/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Method
Method
Hire Us

More by Method

View profile
    • Like