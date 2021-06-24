Places - London.

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Places consists in a poster series that show different places in the world that I've traveled between 2015 and 2019.
I took many photos and i decided add some of them to the posters to give it a personal touch
Check the full project on my Behance.