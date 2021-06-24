Xaniar

music explorer

Xaniar
Xaniar
  • Save
music explorer app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi guys ! This is my latest exploration of music app. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please <3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Xaniar
Xaniar

More by Xaniar

View profile
    • Like