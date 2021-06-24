sanjar

Old Stove illustration old heating wood efficient ecology stove realistic illustration
Illustration for Smarter Stoves Partnership - The regional knowledge platform for replacement of inefficient individual devices for residential heating in households across the Western Balkans.

The image is based on characteristic stove called 'Smederevac', but the doors are in position of Western Balkan counties to symbolize that region.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
