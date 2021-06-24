Saloni Doshi

Pfizer Animation

Saloni Doshi
Saloni Doshi
  • Save
Pfizer Animation pharma animation pharma pfizer animation health animation medical medicine medicine animation pill animation pill motion graphics design motion graphics pharma design healthcare design healthcare pfizer animation after effects animation 2d animation animated
Download color palette

Animation created for social media posts for Pfizer

Saloni Doshi
Saloni Doshi

More by Saloni Doshi

View profile
    • Like