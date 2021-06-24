syedali

Design 4 screen ui/ux for mobile app and website

Design 4 screen ui/ux for mobile app and website mobile app
I will create a mobile app UI or website landingpage in Photoshop (PSD).

What you will get:
Pixel-perfect UI Design
High Resolution (1125×2436 Resolution)
Source files: Adobe XD or PSD
Fully Layered, Grouped & Named appropriately
100% scalable Vectors
Interactive prototype
Free Google Font

Quick response and fast delivery
Contact me on:
Email: syedali352@ymail.com
https://behance.com/renowned

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
    • Like