Robin Sheldon

✨🍓Strawberry Snatcher ✨🍓

Robin Sheldon
Robin Sheldon
  • Save
✨🍓Strawberry Snatcher ✨🍓 character animal squirrel digital illustration cute design robin sheldon illustration
Download color palette

A White Squirrel that I have witnessed snatching the strawberries in my front yard, so I drew them! ✨🍓

See full illustration here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQeo5vlDTcx/

Robin Sheldon
Robin Sheldon

More by Robin Sheldon

View profile
    • Like