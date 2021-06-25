Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Alexeev

Book with tasks for children

Vladimir Alexeev
Vladimir Alexeev
Hire Me
  • Save
Book with tasks for children resort puzzles heroes of the forest coloring crossword tasks children design illustration
Book with tasks for children resort puzzles heroes of the forest coloring crossword tasks children design illustration
Book with tasks for children resort puzzles heroes of the forest coloring crossword tasks children design illustration
Book with tasks for children resort puzzles heroes of the forest coloring crossword tasks children design illustration
Book with tasks for children resort puzzles heroes of the forest coloring crossword tasks children design illustration
Book with tasks for children resort puzzles heroes of the forest coloring crossword tasks children design illustration
Download color palette
  1. Cildren-01.jpg
  2. Cildren-02.jpg
  3. Cildren-03.jpg
  4. Cildren-04.jpg
  5. Cildren-05.jpg
  6. Cildren-06.jpg

Children of the Zavidovo resort can now have fun with exciting tasks. Upon check-in at the hotel, each family receives a book with tasks.

Vladimir Alexeev
Vladimir Alexeev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Alexeev

View profile
    • Like