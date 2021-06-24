Nike Zhuraulevich

Karen Horney

Nike Zhuraulevich
Nike Zhuraulevich
  • Save
Karen Horney femenism magazine illustration illustration 2d editorial illustration potrtait woman illustration psychology woman in science
Download color palette

German psychoanalyst who practiced in the United States during her later career. Her theories questioned some traditional Freudian views. This was particularly true of her theories of sexuality and of the instinct orientation of psychoanalysis. She is credited with founding feminist psychology in response to Freud's theory of penis envy. She disagreed with Freud about inherent differences in the psychology of men and women, and she traced such differences to society and culture rather than biology. She is often classified as neo-Freudian.

Nike Zhuraulevich
Nike Zhuraulevich
{bestillustration}

More by Nike Zhuraulevich

View profile
    • Like