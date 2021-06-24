Dorian Colin
Aircall

Aircall just raised $120 Million in Series D

Dorian Colin
Aircall
Dorian Colin for Aircall
  • Save
Download color palette

Very happy to announce that @Aircall just raised $120 Million in Series D led by Goldman Sachs, and $1B valuation! This is only the beginning 🔥

Illustration & animation by @valentingalmand

Aircall
Aircall
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble 🚜

More by Aircall

View profile
    • Like