880+ Icons Made for iOS

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This bundle contains more than 880 icons for your next app design project.
You'll get 240 user interface icons and more than 600 popular icons in the fields of finance, medical, security, service, media and more.
All icons based on the iOS icon design guidelines for a seamless integration to existing icons.
the collection contains the following file formats:
svg (for unlimited scaling) , png (512x512px) and iconjar