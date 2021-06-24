Tanvir Alam Hira™

Logo Design | Branding Development

Logo Design | Branding Development vector flat minimal clean logo design trademark icon branding holographic logo
Hi, this is my latest logo design for a local client
"Baridhara Japanese language Institute"

What are your thoughts?
✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
