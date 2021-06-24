Website Design for a web development company in Swindon 2021

Keywords: website ux, website web design, website landing page, website wordpress, website ui/ux, website design, website ui design, website site, website e-commerce.

This is a website design project for a web development company in Swindon and this is what people call a modern website in 2021. The goal was designing Ui/Mockup for SN1. It is one of the Premier Web Design companies in Swindon. Mr. Ian cox holds the CEO position of the company. They launched a project for their website redesign. Something from scratch with their exiting site data.