Are you engaged or married to a U.S. citizen or green card holder?

Congratulations on this exciting time in your life!

This is the case study of Indiana Immigration Law Group about "How to Prove Your Relationship to Immigration so Your Case Isn't Denied"

Where they discussed:

👉 What is a “Bona Fide” Relationship?

👉 Why Does It Matter if Your Relationship is Bona Fide or Not?

👉 How Does the Government Know If a Relationship is Bona Fide?

👉 The Stereotypical Bona Fide Relationship

👉 Your Actual Bona Fide Relationship

👉 Burden of Proof

👉 Classic List of “Red Flags”

👉 A Word on “Over submissions”

👉 Our So-Called “Goldilocks” Standard

👉 Relationship Evidence List

They represent couples around the world through the phases in their immigration process, from fiancé visas, to marriage-based green cards, to citizenship. The founding partners of their law firm are both married to immigrants and have personally been through the process. They understand that the happiness and well-being of your family completely depends on your ability to get through your immigration process as quickly and smoothly as possible.

They were seeking a graphic designer for several ongoing projects for their company. They frequently create written work for educational materials for clients, questionnaires, and other documents. They wanted those documents look more professional. They already had a logo and color palette. So they wanted design help to make their written materials look sleeker and more attractive. This is the first thing they needed help with.

I've created a PDF version of the case study to distribute in online media. As well as I Created a print Magazine version.

This project will be published on:

【 Facebook 】【 Website 】【 Upwork 】