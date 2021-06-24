simc

Hypercell | Logo Design

Hypercell | Logo Design lettermark plant connecting yellow servers cell crypto branding datacenter logo design
One of the logo design proposals for a company that focuses on crypto mining, Ai data processing and high processing data servers.

