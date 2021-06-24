🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Please Note: Information provided as preview content is for Demonstration Purposes Only. Refer to your local government and/or health organizations for the most accurate and up to date information.
The best flyer template for health care for Corona awareness where it will be a perfect match for every corona and other medical issues awareness conducted by any Health care. This file consists of easily editable folders which are layered in a perfect way for easy understanding and editing purpose, where they are ready to print.
Features:
i) AI, EPS, PDF, JPEG Files are included
ii) 300 DPI CMYK
iii) A4 Size
iv) Editable Text, Image & Color
v) Read me help files are Included
vi) Photos are not included
Download Medical Flyer Template for COVID -19