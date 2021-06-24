ELEGANT AND SLEEK ANNUAL REPORT TEMPLATE DESIGN FOR SAUDI ARABIA ROYAL CLIENT.

The brief started with:

All that you need in this testing pilot project is a [Professional, Elegant and creative touch] to execute/finalize just a few slides to be presented for our client.

Those slides are let's say rational story-line and theme explains a Creative Concept of designing an annual report of 2020 to be used for Governmental requirements and provided for VIPs audience in Saudi Arabia.

|| Project Breakdown ||

1. Research:

Every great project starts with great research, I researched about Saudi Royal family, People, interest. Also, I read some articles about Islamic geometric and ornament patterns widely used in Islamic countries.

2. Inspiration:

From different online platform such as Behance, Dribble where designers share their works, I took inspiration from their works.

3. Font and Color Selection:

After having the root concept in mind, I started working with fonts and colors, finally, I selected #1C2D35 as their primary color and golden gradients to give it an elegant feel. The font family is Montserrat.

4. Design:

I selected landscape orientation in order to make it presentation friendly, so it looks good on PowerPoint as well.

5. Delivery:

Delivery files were PPT slide, PDF, PNG, and JPEG.

