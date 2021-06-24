Harith Wickramasingha

Bottom Modal Sheet Design

Bottom sheets are anchored to the bottom and they preserve the context by showing the content behind a backdrop, the knob gives them good affordances for supporting swipe to dismiss and expand actions. It is also a great way to give your app a modern look and feel.

This design shows the modal sheet being used to display various feedback to the user.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
