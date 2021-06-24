Orman Clark
Make Lemonade

Sales Reports

Orman Clark for Make Lemonade
Sales Reports money revenue reports sales graphs charts dark mode design dark minimalist minimalism minimal ux ui clean clean ui ecommerce shop ecommerce app ecommerce design ecommerce
I'm working on a range of "coming soon" screens for Lemon Squeezy, highlighting features that won't quite make V1 but are on the horizon.

This one is for Sales Reports; get an overview of your sales, revenue, and overall product performance.

Reserve your Lemon Squeezy username for early access and a chance to win a Macbook Pro →

2020 gave us lemons. We're making lemonade.

