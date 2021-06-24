Pujovski

Pfizer - Logo Redesign

Pfizer - Logo Redesign corona vaccine covid medical pfizer grid brand identity branding design logo minimal clean
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Pfizer - Logo Redesign Concept

My approach to improving Pfizer's logo symbol. Although it's already a solid mark, in my opinion, there was still some room for improvement.

Let me know what you think! 😊

