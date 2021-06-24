Aleksandar Savic

Neopix Cube

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Neopix Cube brand agency branding system design rebrand revamp ui ux abstract visual identity cube symbol mark exploration logo
Download color palette

Neopix Cube skech, logo expoloration.

3e3e0837e54750c41c9e1e302fba09e3
Rebound of
Subway Map
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like