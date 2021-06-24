Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nhu_Ha

UI 021 - Home Monitoring Dashboard

Nhu_Ha
Nhu_Ha
  • Save
UI 021 - Home Monitoring Dashboard ui illustration landing page 100 days challenge graphic design
Download color palette

Daily UI #021

Hi everyone ^^
This is my 21st design in UI Challenge 100 days. I hope you like it.

Have any comments? Please let me know.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Nhu_Ha
Nhu_Ha

More by Nhu_Ha

View profile
    • Like