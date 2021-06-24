Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amani B. chakra - Graphic Designer

BCZone logo

BCZone logo sound vector branding logo typography graphic design design
Logo design for BCzone, a Studio that specialises in sound engineering, Video & Audio Editing, Mixing and Sound Design services.
The concept combines the letters B, C & Z + play & forward signs into a modern logo mark.
Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
