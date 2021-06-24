Muhammad Syaifurrahman
The Guardian wand

The Guardian wand character illustration character design illustration 3dcharacter 3d artist 3d art 3d animation 3d 3d modeling 3dillustration
Hi, Earth people.
I am The Guardian of your universe. Do you think i'm cool ?
give it a Thumbs up if i do or i'll Destroy your dirty cave Nest.

Anyway, hello guys this my 3rd Exploration i did for One Week Wonder Studio.
Would really make my day if you do give it a like to my 3D illustration.
Thank you Gaes.
-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

