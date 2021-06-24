Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Concept for the PepsiCO Inc

Hello everyone!

Happy to share with you new concept I created for PepsiCO Inc.

Combining modern technology and neon colors with the work of Michelangelo of the Renaissance we got a mix that attracts the attention of customers.

Cause art is the thing that you want to consider and study.
So why not, after satisfying your aesthetic hunger, quench your thirst with a can of Pepsi in the company of David?

Full version on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122047289/Concept-for-the-PepsiCo-Inc

Have a project in mind? Feel free to text me: webdesign.ellen@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
