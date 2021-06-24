🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Happy to share with you new concept I created for PepsiCO Inc.
Combining modern technology and neon colors with the work of Michelangelo of the Renaissance we got a mix that attracts the attention of customers.
Cause art is the thing that you want to consider and study.
So why not, after satisfying your aesthetic hunger, quench your thirst with a can of Pepsi in the company of David?
Full version on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122047289/Concept-for-the-PepsiCo-Inc
Have a project in mind? Feel free to text me: webdesign.ellen@gmail.com
Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it
- it matters to me :)