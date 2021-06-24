This is the "Mundo OSINT" logo animation. To create the concept behind the brand, we took the word "world" into account. We consider the OSINT World as the place where all the information will be. Everything is gathered in one place. Considered as a symbol of wisdom, mystery and knowledge, the owl becomes a perfect symbol to compose the logo. Furthermore, she is a bird of prey with great potential to see through the darkness, and perceive paths when other animals can't.