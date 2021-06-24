🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the "Mundo OSINT" logo animation. To create the concept behind the brand, we took the word "world" into account. We consider the OSINT World as the place where all the information will be. Everything is gathered in one place. Considered as a symbol of wisdom, mystery and knowledge, the owl becomes a perfect symbol to compose the logo. Furthermore, she is a bird of prey with great potential to see through the darkness, and perceive paths when other animals can't.