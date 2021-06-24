Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diego Toda de Oliveira

Lhama Party

Diego Toda de Oliveira
Diego Toda de Oliveira
Hire Me
  • Save
Lhama Party character party lhama purple blender 3d modeling
Lhama Party character party lhama purple blender 3d modeling
Lhama Party character party lhama purple blender 3d modeling
Download color palette
  1. beim_lhama_cycles_final.png
  2. beim_lhama_cycles_final_02.png
  3. beim_lhama_cycles_final_03.png

My wife was doing a small birthday party and for some reason, the theme would be "Lhama". So I did this little project for fun as a gift!

Hope you guys like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Diego Toda de Oliveira
Diego Toda de Oliveira
I do websites and cool 3d illustrations. Why not both?
Hire Me

More by Diego Toda de Oliveira

View profile
    • Like