3D Animation | Busy | Work Routine | Work from home & Lockdown.

Working from home can be challenging task. Pick up the call, check the mail , Video Calls , Text Messeges , Social Media notification is challenging task these days.
The new normal is quite irritating.....
Concept - COVID-19 Lockdown and Frustation
Video link - https://www.behance.net/gallery/122198417/Screen-of-Working-Professional-3D-Animation-Video
Contact me for projects - sauravmdh25@gmail.com