Saurav Kumar

3D Animation | Busy | Work Routine | Work from home & Lockdown.

Saurav Kumar
Saurav Kumar
  • Save
3D Animation | Busy | Work Routine | Work from home & Lockdown. dark music illustration design branding 3d
Download color palette

Working from home can be challenging task. Pick up the call, check the mail , Video Calls , Text Messeges , Social Media notification is challenging task these days.

The new normal is quite irritating.....
Concept - COVID-19 Lockdown and Frustation

Video link - https://www.behance.net/gallery/122198417/Screen-of-Working-Professional-3D-Animation-Video

Contact me for projects - sauravmdh25@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Saurav Kumar
Saurav Kumar

More by Saurav Kumar

View profile
    • Like